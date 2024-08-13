36 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election
36 candidates have placed their cash deposits as of today (August 13) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election.
In a statement, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka stated that 19 recognized political parties, 1 other political party, and 16 independent candidates have placed their deposits.
The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.
Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:
- Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
- Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
- Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
- A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
- Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
- P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
- Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
- K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
- Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
- Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
- K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
- Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
- Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
- Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
- Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
- K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
- Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
- Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
- Pani Wijesiriwardena – Socialist Equality Party
- Anthony Victor Perera – Independent candidate
- Muhammad Ilyas – Independent candidate
- Pemasiri Manage – Independent candidate
- Anura Sidney Jayarathne – Independent candidate
- D.M. Bandaranayake – Independent candidate
- Priyantha Pushpakumara Wickramasingha – New Sama Samaja Party
- M. Thilakaraja – Independent candidate
- J.D.K. Wickramaratne – Ape Janabala Party
- Roshan Ranasinghe – Independent candidate
- Mahinda Dewage – Sri Lanka Socialist Party
- Anoj De Silva – Democratic United National Front
- P. Ariyanethran – Independent candidate
- Muhammad Infas – United Democratic Alliance.
- Dilith Jayaweera – Communist Party of Sri Lanka
- Nuwan Sanjeewa Bopage – Samajawadi Janatha Sansadaya
- Namal Rajapaksa – Samabima Party
- Chaminda Anuruddha – Independent candidate
