36 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 13, 2024 - 7:28 pm

36 candidates have placed their cash deposits as of today (August 13) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka stated that 19 recognized political parties, 1 other political party, and 16 independent candidates have placed their deposits.

The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far: