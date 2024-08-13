Aug 13 2024 August 13, 2024 August 13, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

36 candidates placed deposits for 2024 Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on August 13, 2024 - 7:28 pm

Presidential Election 2024 in Sri Lanka

36 candidates have placed their cash deposits as of today (August 13) with the Election Commission of Sri Lanka for the upcoming Presidential Election.

In a statement, the Election Commission of Sri Lanka stated that 19 recognized political parties, 1 other political party, and 16 independent candidates have placed their deposits.

The Election Commission officially announced that the Presidential election will be held on September 21, 2024.

Here are the candidates who have submitted their deposits so far:

  1. Ranil Wickremesinghe – Independent candidate
  2. Sarath Keerthiratne – Independent candidate
  3. Oshala Herath – Representing the Abhinava Nivahal Peramuna
  4. A.S.P. Liyanage – From the Sri Lanka Labour Party
  5. Sajith Premadasa – Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya
  6. P.W.S.K. Bandaranayake – Candidate for the National Development Front
  7. Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Representing the National Democratic Front
  8. K.K. Piyadasa – Independent candidate
  9. Siritunga Jayasuriya – United Socialist Party candidate
  10. Ajantha De Zoysa – From the Ruhunu Janatha Peramuna
  11. K. Ananda Kularatne – Independent candidate
  12. Sarath Manamendra – Nawa Sihala Urumaya candidate
  13. Venerable Battaramulle Seelarathana Thero – Janasetha Peramuna candidate
  14. Venerable Akmeemana Dayarathana Thero – Independent candidate
  15. Siripala Amarasinghe – Independent candidate
  16. K.R. Krishan – Arunalu Janatha Peramuna candidate
  17. Sarath Fonseka – Independent candidate
  18. Anura Kumara Dissanayake – Jathika Jana Balawegaya candidate
  19. Pani Wijesiriwardena – Socialist Equality Party
  20. Anthony Victor Perera – Independent candidate
  21. Muhammad Ilyas – Independent candidate
  22. Pemasiri Manage – Independent candidate
  23. Anura Sidney Jayarathne – Independent candidate
  24. D.M. Bandaranayake – Independent candidate
  25. Priyantha Pushpakumara Wickramasingha – New Sama Samaja Party
  26. M. Thilakaraja – Independent candidate
  27. J.D.K. Wickramaratne – Ape Janabala Party
  28. Roshan Ranasinghe – Independent candidate
  29. Mahinda Dewage – Sri Lanka Socialist Party
  30. Anoj De Silva – Democratic United National Front
  31. P. Ariyanethran – Independent candidate
  32. Muhammad Infas – United Democratic Alliance.
  33. Dilith Jayaweera – Communist Party of Sri Lanka
  34. Nuwan Sanjeewa Bopage – Samajawadi Janatha Sansadaya
  35. Namal Rajapaksa – Samabima Party
  36. Chaminda Anuruddha – Independent candidate
