Sri Lanka to reduce water tariffs
Posted by Editor on August 13, 2024 - 11:55 am
Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a reduction in water tariffs by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) based on the tariff formula.
The reductions include a 7% decrease for domestic users, 4.5% for government hospitals, and 6.3% for schools and religious places of worship.
Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardana, stated that this decision aligns with the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
