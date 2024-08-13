Sri Lanka to reduce water tariffs

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved a reduction in water tariffs by the National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) based on the tariff formula.

The reductions include a 7% decrease for domestic users, 4.5% for government hospitals, and 6.3% for schools and religious places of worship.

Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardana, stated that this decision aligns with the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).