TRCSL issues license for Starlink to operate in Sri Lanka from August 12
Posted by Editor on August 13, 2024 - 11:55 am
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has issued a Telecommunications Service Provider License to STARLINK LANKA (PRIVATE) LIMITED for providing satellite broadband services in Sri Lanka.
This license has been granted under Section 17B of the Sri Lanka Telecommunications Act No. 25 of 1991, as amended.
This license will be effective from August 12, 2024.
