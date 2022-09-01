Namal’s advice to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on what to do next

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapakasa said that he believes President Ranil Wickremesinghe should create a stable government with the 134 MPs who voted in favour of him and not those who opposed him.

“The President should not embrace all the 225 MPs now. What he should instead do is create a stable government with the 134 MPs who voted for him and appoint ministers and state ministers among them. Then we can move forward,” Namal said.