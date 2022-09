The prices of each cigarette category has been increased with effect from today (September 01), cigarette companies said.

They said the prices of cigarettes will be increased by Rs. 3, Rs. 5, Rs. 10 and Rs. 15 each.

Presenting the interim budget for the remainder of the fiscal year 2022, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said VAT would be increased from 12% to 15% effective from September 01.