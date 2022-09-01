Two accused in Jeyaraj Fernandopulle assassination acquitted and released

Two persons accused of assassinating Former Minister Jeyaraj Fernandopulle and 15 others in Weliweriya in 2008 were acquitted and released today (September 01).

Accordingly, former Superintendent of Police (SP) of Gampaha, Lakshman Cooray and ex-LTTE cadre Selvaraja Kirubakaran alias Morris were ordered to be acquitted and released in the murder case.

They were charged and indicted for the murder of Former Minister the late Jeyaraj Fernandopulle and 15 others in 2008.

The verdict was delivered when the lawsuit was called before Gampaha Magistrate Sahan Mapa at the Gampaha High Court this morning.

On the 6th of April 2008, 16 people including former Minister Jeyaraj Fernandopulle was killed in a bomb attack at the Kanthi Stadium in Weliweriya.

Fernandopulle was serving as the Minister of Highways and Road Development and the Chief Government Whip at the time of his demise.

In August 2009, Lakshman Cooray who served as the Gampaha Superintendent of Police, was apprehended on charges of having direct links with the bombgings.