National People’s Power candidate dies following Sunday’s protest

National People’s Power (NPP) candidate Nimal Amarasiri, who was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital following the protest staged by the NPP in Colombo on Sunday (February 26) has died.

A peaceful protest by the NPP was attacked, and as a result of an attack around 28 people were hospitalised due to injuries, General Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva said today (February 27) while speaking to reporters in Colombo.

“Two people were in critical condition. One of them passed away this afternoon (February 27). He was one named, Nimal Amarasiri, a candidate for the Nivithigala Pradeshiya Sabha of the Ratnapura District,” he added.

Tilvin Silva said the government led by Ranil Wickremesinghe should be responsible for the life that was lost, adding that the NPP did not want any confrontation with police and only wanted to protest demanding their right for an election.