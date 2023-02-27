HRCSL orders IGP to submit report on police tear gassing NPP protesters in Colombo

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has informed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a full report within 24 hours regarding the incident where the Police fired tear gas and water cannon at a protest march organised by the National People’s Power (NPP).

Issuing a statement today (February 27), the HRCSL said they have initiated an immediate investigation into the incident where around 28 persons were injured after police had fired tear gas and water cannons at a protest march organised by the NPP on Sunday (February 26) at Union Place of the Slave Island police division where there was no court order issued preventing any protest from being held.

The HRCSL said that further investigations will be carried out based on the facts presented in the report.