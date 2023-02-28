Sri Lanka President signs gazette declaring several services as essential

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed an extraordinary gazette yesterday (February 27) declaring several services as essential services with immediate effect.

Accordingly, all services in connection with the passengers or goods, discharge, carriage, landing, storage, delivery and removal of articles of food or drink, or coal, oil, fuel from vessels within any port as essential services.

Meanwhile, the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by road, rail or air, including roads, bridges, culverts, airports, ports and railway lines have been categorised under the essential services.