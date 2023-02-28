Feb 28 2023 February 28, 2023 February 28, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Man found shot dead inside vehicle in Panadura

The body of a person who was shot dead inside a vehicle was found in Pinwatta, Panadura this morning (February 28).

The police believe that a gunman who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire at the victim at around 8:00 AM.

The victim was found dead in the driving seat of the vehicle (Land Cruiser Prado), according to the police.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately clear.

A police investigation is underway over the shooting.

UPDATE – 10:55 AM:

The man who was shot dead this morning (February 28) close to the Pinwatte Public Cemetery was identified as a 56-year-old businessman named Sampath Kudagoda from Kirillawala, Kadawatha.

Two unidentified gunmen on a motorcycle had carried out the shooting.

Sri Lanka Police said that he was the owner of a foreign liquor store in Kadawatha Town and he was building a house in Pinwatta, Panadura, and was shot while on his way to the construction site.

A police investigation is underway to identify and locate the shooters.

