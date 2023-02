A 42-year-old man who was travelling on a motorcycle was shot dead in Kuligoda, Ambalangoda at around 09:15 AM this morning (February 28).

Police suspect that the shooters may have used a motorcycle for their getaway.

The injured man was admitted to the Ambalangoda Hospital where he died shortly after.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a T56 Assault Rifle had been used to carry out the shooting.