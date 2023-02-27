Sajith Premadasa condemns tear gas and water attack on NPP protestors

Leader of the Opposition, MP Sajith Premadasa has condemned the use of tear gas and water cannons by the Police against the protest held by the National People’s Power (NPP) yesterday (February 26).

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa further said the government’s message is loud and clear to the public, “SHUT UP AND SIT DOWN”.

In a Twitter message, MP Premadasa pointed out that no leader or party has ever been right all the time and that is why one needs to tolerate dissenting voices within a democracy.

“No leader or party has ever been right all the time, it’s why we need to tolerate dissenting voices within a democracy. Today NPP protestors were tear gassed and many sustained many serious injuries. The government’s message is loud and clear to the public, SHUT UP AND SIT DOWN,” he tweeted.