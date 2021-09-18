Navy siezed vessel carrying heroin along with nine persons
Posted in Local News
Sri Lanka Navy seized another foreign fishing vessel, carrying a large consignment of heroin, with nine foreign suspects in international waters.
A special operation was carried out after days of continuous surveillance by the Navy, based on information provided by Sri Lanka Police.
The vessel loaded with narcotics and 09 suspects will be brought to the Colombo harbour and they will subsequently be handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau for onward investigation and legal action.
