Negombo Police OIC arrested over Rs. 270,000 bribe allegation

November 30, 2024

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Divisional Criminal Investigation Unit at the Negombo Police Station has been arrested by officers from the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with a bribery allegation.

It has been reported that the officer allegedly demanded an air conditioner worth Rs. 270,000 as a bribe to investigate a dispute over a car rented under a lease agreement and to facilitate the vehicle’s return through legal channels.

According to the Bribery Commission, the payment for the air conditioner was deposited by the complainant into the account of the store manager where it was purchased.

The arrest was made on allegations of accepting a bribe.