Important notice for taxpayers from Inland Revenue Department

Posted by Editor on November 30, 2024 - 9:18 am

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) in Sri Lanka has issued a special announcement stating that today (November 30) is the final date for submitting income tax returns for the 2023/2024 assessment year.

These returns can only be submitted online, and the IRD’s head office, regional, and urban offices will be open today as a regular working day to provide technical assistance for this purpose.

Additionally, the department has announced that the Bank of Ceylon branches located at the IRD’s head office and IRD office premises in Jawatta will also remain open for income tax payments.