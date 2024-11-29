14 dead, thousands displaced as adverse weather hits 24 districts in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 29, 2024 - 11:51 pm

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) reports that 14 individuals have died, 19 have been injured, and one person is missing due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka.

The DMC further states that disasters such as heavy rains, floods, fallen trees, and submerged roads have impacted 24 districts.

As a result, 441,373 people from 132,071 families continue to be affected, according to the DMC.

Additionally, 99 houses have been completely destroyed, while 2,082 houses have sustained partial damage.

Currently, 37,863 individuals from 12,054 families are taking shelter in 338 safe locations, the DMC reports.

The districts most severely affected include Ampara, Jaffna, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, and Puttalam.

The DMC emphasizes that the disasters were caused by heavy rainfall, fallen trees, strong winds, and flooding.