NBRO warns of declining air quality in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on November 30, 2024 - 2:17 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has issued a warning about declining air quality in several areas across Sri Lanka due to prevailing weather conditions and a northern border disturbance.

According to NBRO’s Environmental Studies and Services Division, the Sri Lanka Air Quality Index (SLAQI) is expected to range between 92 and 120 today. This falls within the “moderate” to “slightly harmful” categories but some urban areas could experience unhealthy levels.

In Colombo, air quality is forecasted to range between 108 and 116 while Jaffna and Polonnaruwa are expected to record even higher levels between 112 and 120. Other cities including Kurunegala, Vavuniya, Kandy, Kegalle, Galle, Badulla and Trincomalee are also predicted to exceed a value of 100 signaling potential health risks for sensitive groups.

Meanwhile, moderate air quality levels (51–100) are expected in Nuwara Eliya, Embilipitiya, Kalutara, Hambantota, and Monaragala.

The NBRO advises individuals particularly those with respiratory or heart conditions to monitor their health and seek medical attention if they experience breathing difficulties.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is based on measurements of pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), Ozone (O3), Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) and Carbon Monoxide (CO). An AQI below 50 indicates good air quality while values above 300 are considered hazardous.