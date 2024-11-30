Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from December 1, 2024

Posted by Editor on November 30, 2024 - 7:35 pm

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised, effective from December 1, 2024.

Accordingly, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO), Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC), and Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Limited have announced their fuel prices as follows:

The price of Petrol Octane 92 has been reduced by Rs.2 to Rs. 309, while Petrol Octane 95 remains unchanged.

The price of Auto Diesel has been increased by Rs.3 to Rs. 286, whereas Super Diesel remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, the price of Kerosene will increase by Rs. 5 to Rs. 188 per litre.

The price revision is shown in the table below: