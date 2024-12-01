Dengue cases surge in Sri Lanka following floods

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2024 - 8:21 am

A special dengue prevention program has been implemented in the Northern and Eastern regions in Sri Lanka, which faced flood disaster situations.

Dr. Lahiru Kodithuwakku, a community medicine specialist from the National Dengue Control Unit, advises the public to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

So far this year, 45,448 dengue cases have been reported in the country, with the highest number, 19,487 cases, reported from the Western Province. Meanwhile, 22 people have died due to dengue infection.