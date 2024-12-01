World AIDS Day 2024: Protect Rights, End AIDS – A Call to Action

Posted by Editor on December 1, 2024 - 9:07 am

World AIDS Day falls today (December 1) and this year’s theme is “Protect Rights – End AIDS.”

Health authorities have stated that the annual reporting of HIV cases in Sri Lanka has increased.

Accordingly, within the first six months of this year alone, 421 individuals with HIV have been identified in Sri Lanka.

Last year, 105 individuals aged between 15 and 24 were diagnosed with HIV, accounting for 15% of the total cases that year.

HIV is a virus, and its advanced stage is referred to as AIDS.

If the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) enters a person’s body in any manner, it completely disrupts the individual’s internal immune system.