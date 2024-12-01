Sri Lanka cuts onion tax to Rs. 10 per kilogram for December

The Sri Lankan government has reduced the Special Commodity Levy on imported big onions from Rs. 30 to Rs. 10 per kilogram, effective from December 1 to December 31, 2024.

This reduction of Rs. 20 aims to address rising onion prices during the festive season and adverse weather conditions.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development announced the tax revision in a gazette notification dated November 30, 2024.

The decision was made based on recommendations from the Ministries of Agriculture and Trade to support both farmers and consumers.

While the tax on big onions has been reduced, the Special Commodity Levy on imported potatoes will remain unchanged.

The government will assess further policy changes if necessary within the legal framework.