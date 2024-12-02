Sajith Premadasa urges Japan to restart halted development projects
Opposition Leader of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa, has requested the Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Isomata Akio, to recommence halted development projects.
A meeting between the Japanese Ambassador and the Opposition Leader took place in Colombo yesterday (December 1), during which Premadasa made this request, according to his media division.
The Opposition Leader also urged the Japanese Ambassador to continue the longstanding diplomatic relations between Japan and Sri Lanka, pledging his utmost support in this regard.
Furthermore, Premadasa emphasized the importance of resuming the development projects previously implemented in Sri Lanka by Japan. He assured maximum cooperation from the opposition for these efforts.
Dr. Kavinda Jayawardena, representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), was also present at the occasion.
