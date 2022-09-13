Netball and Cricket Asian Champions return to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s national Cricket and Netball team who were crowned Champions of Asia for the sixth time on Sunday (September 11) arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning (September 13).

They will be paraded on a motorcade, in two open-top double-decker buses from the Katunayake Airport at 6:30 AM.

The route of the motorcade is as follows:

Leaves BIA on Colombo – Negombo Road to Peliyagoda Junction – Maradana Junction – Elphinston Junction – Darley Road – Union Place – Alexandra Road – Independence Avenue – Torrington Square (Netball) – Maitland Place (SLC),

The motorcade will stop at a few selected locations on route to Colombo.

The fans are encouraged to show their support and appreciation to the teams by lining up along the roadside and cheering for the kings and queens of Asia by waving the national flag.

The National Cricket team made history by securing their sixth Asian title by beating Pakistan in the final played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE, while the Netball team also secured its sixth Asian title by beating Singapore 63 – 53, in Singapore in the grand finale.