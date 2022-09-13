Sep 13 2022 September 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

Sri Lanka Government declare September 19 holiday and mourning day

The Government of Sri Lanka declared a special public holiday for government institutions on September 19 on account of the royal funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Secretary, Ministry of Public Administration has issued a letter to the ministry secretaries and head of government institutions.

The Sri Lanka Government also declared September 19 a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, the Head of the Commonwealth and Queen of Ceylon from 1952 to 1972, who passed away on September 08.

