Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today said that they will form a new political alliance by the name of “National Democratic Front” (NDF) which will be registered as a political party to contest the next general election.

He said during the protest rally organized by the United National Front (UNF) at the Galle Face Green.

He also said that the new Alliance would be brought into a discussion after putting it to the working committee on this Friday (21).