New Cabinet of Ministers takes oath before Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe

The new Cabinet of Ministers of the interim government took oaths before Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the Prime Minister’s Office this afternoon (July 22).

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena – Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils, and Local Government Minister Douglas Devananda – Fisheries Minister Susil Premajayantha – Education Minister Bandula Gunawardena – Transport & Highways, and Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella – Health and Water Supply Minister Mahinda Amaraweera – Agriculture, Wildlife, and Forest Conservations Minister (Dr) Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Justice, Prisons, and Constitutional Reforms Minister Harin Fernando – Tourism and Lands Minister Ramesh Pathirana – Plantations and Industries Minister Prasanna Ranatunga – Urban Development and Housing Minister Ali Sabry – External Affairs Minister Vidura Wickramanayake – Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Minister Kanchana Wijesekera – Power and Energy Minister Naseer Ahamed – Environment Minister Roshan Ranasinghe – Sports & Youth Affairs, and Irrigation Minister Manusha Nanayakkara – Labour and Foreign Employment Minister Tiran Alles – Public Security Minister Nalin Fernando – Trade, Commerce and Food Security