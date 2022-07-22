General Kamal Gunaratne re-appointed as Defence Secretary

General Kamal Gunaratne has been reappointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Defence by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, exercising the powers vested on him, has appointed new Secretaries to several Ministries effective from today (July 22).

General Kamal Gunaratne who is a highly decorated veteran of the Sri Lanka Army has commanded the victorious 53 division during the final stage of the humanitarian operation.

He is also a renowned author of several books including Sri Lankan war history.