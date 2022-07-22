Two deaths in fuel queues in Sri Lanka today (July 22)

Two deaths were reported in fuel queues in Sri Lanka today (July 22) from Kinniya and Mathugama areas.

A 59-year-old man from Kinniya, Trincomalee died after suddenly collapsing while waiting in line for fuel.

According to sources the deceased had been waiting in line for fuel for his motorcycle for the past two days.

Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man also died after suddenly collapsing while waiting in line for fuel at a filling station in Mathugama.

It was reported that fuel was delivered to the filling station after 10 days, and there was a rush to obtain fuel, the man collapsed during the rush and was admitted to the Meegahatenna Regional Hospital where he died upon admission.