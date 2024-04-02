Apr 02 2024 April 2, 2024 April 2, 2024 NoComment

New Director General appointed to Bribery Commission

Bribery Commission Sri Lanka - Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC)

Mr. W. K. D. Wijerathne has been appointed as the Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in accordance with the provisions of the new Anti-Corruption Act.

