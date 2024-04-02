New Director General appointed to Bribery Commission

Mr. W. K. D. Wijerathne has been appointed as the Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The appointment was made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, in accordance with the provisions of the new Anti-Corruption Act.