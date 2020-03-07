Former United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama launched the New Lanka Freedom Party (NLFP) yesterday (6).

Welgama claimed that he had to leave the SLFP, the main constituent Party of the UPFA, because Party policies were betrayed after 2015.

“This Party is formed to protect the betrayed policies of the SLFP. Former President and incumbent SLFP Patron Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga conveyed her blessings to this Party. This Party, which is built to protect the policies of the SLFP, is an honour to our leader Sirimavo Bandaranaike,” claimed Welgama.

He added, the NLFP has submitted documents for registration and hopes that their request would be approved before nomination period.

Welgama further claimed, he cannot join the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), because the latter has no respect for the SLFP.

(Source: Ceylon Today – By Nabiya Vaffoor)