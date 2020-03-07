President Gotabaya Rajapaksa instructed members of the special task force set up to monitor and discuss preventive measures against COVID-19 virus in Sri Lanka to formulate a scientific mechanism to prevent the disease entering the country.

Sri Lanka is one of the countries in the region which has so far been successful in the battle against this global health threat due to diligent steps taken by the government and medical experts in the country, President said at a meeting convened at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (6) to discuss future measures to continue this positive atmosphere.

COVID-19 rapidly spreading across the globe and the situation is severe in countries such as Iran, South Korea and Italy. The task force members recommended to quarantine those who arrive in Sri Lanka from these countries. This will help to prevent the spread of the disease, they pointed out.

At present patients who are suspected to carry the disease are successfully quarantined in many hospitals throughout the island. Not a single Sri Lankan infected with COVID-19 has been found within the country so far. President Rajapaksa said that it was the duty of the people arriving from foreign countries to act in a socially responsible manner if they had any symptoms of this disease without hiding themselves.

The President also emphasized the need of continuous promotion through the media of the health practices that should be observed to prevent the spread of the disease. If necessary, President advised the officials to provide necessary facilities, resource personnel and equipment to the quarantine process in the future.

Governor of the Western Province Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Secretary to the President Dr. P.B. Jayasundara, Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Bhadrani Jayawardena, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe and members of the task force were also present at this meeting.

(President’s Media)