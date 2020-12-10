New Members of the Elections Commission to assume duties Today
Posted in Local News
The new members of the National Elections Commission will commence their duties from today (10), announced the NEC’s Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake.
- Chairman – Nimal Punchihewa
- Member – M. M. Mohammed
- Member – S. B. Divaratne
- Member – K. P. P. Pathirana
- Member – Jeewan Thyagarajah
The new members were appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as per the Articles 41A and 103 (1) of the Constitution.
