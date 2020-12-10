Dec 10 2020 December 10, 2020 December 10, 2020 NoComment by Administrator

New Members of the Elections Commission to assume duties Today

The new members of the National Elections Commission will commence their duties from today (10), announced the NEC’s Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake.

  • Chairman – Nimal Punchihewa
  • Member – M. M. Mohammed
  • Member – S. B. Divaratne
  • Member – K. P. P. Pathirana
  • Member – Jeewan Thyagarajah

The new members were appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as per the Articles 41A and 103 (1) of the Constitution.

