The new members of the National Elections Commission will commence their duties from today (10), announced the NEC’s Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake.

Chairman – Nimal Punchihewa

– Nimal Punchihewa Member – M. M. Mohammed

– M. M. Mohammed Member – S. B. Divaratne

– S. B. Divaratne Member – K. P. P. Pathirana

– K. P. P. Pathirana Member – Jeewan Thyagarajah

The new members were appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as per the Articles 41A and 103 (1) of the Constitution.