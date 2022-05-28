New Prime Minister could bring about political stability in Sri Lanka – U.S. Ambassador

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung expressed hope that the government, including the new Prime Minister, would be able to bring about political stability and overcome the current economic crisis.

She expressed these views when she called on Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday at the Parliament Premises, the Communications Department of Parliament said.

The Ambassador also emphasized the need to carry out the political reforms desired by the people and to safeguard democracy in the country.

Mrs. Julie Chung further said that she hopes to enhance relations between the two countries through the Sri Lanka-USA Parliamentary Friendship Association. She appreciated the role played by the Women Parliamentarians Caucus and discussed the need to increase the representation of women.

The Speaker also expressed his gratitude to the United States of America for its continued support to strengthening democracy in Sri Lanka.

This is the first meeting between Mrs. Chung and the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena since her appointment as US Ambassador to Sri Lanka.