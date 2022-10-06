New resolution on Sri Lanka adopted at United Nations Human Rights Council with 20 votes in favour
Posted in Local News
The new resolution on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ A/HRC/51/5, that was presented at the 51st regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council has been adopted.
Votes In Favor: 20
Votes Against: 07
Abstentions: 20
Sri Lanka has categorically rejected the resolution.
Voted in Favor:
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Honduras
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malawi
- Marshall Islands
- Mexico
- Mentenegro
- Netherlands
- Paraguay
- Poland
- Republic Korea
- Ukraine
- UK of Great Britain & Northern Ireland
- United States of America
Votes Against:
- Bolivia
- China
- Cuba
- Eritrea
- Pakistan
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
Abstentions:
- Benin
- Brazil
- Cameroon
- Ivory Coast
- Gabon
- Gambia
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Libya
- Malaysia
- Mauritania
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Qatar
- Senegal
- Somalia
- Sudan
- United Arab Emirates