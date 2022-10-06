Oct 06 2022 October 6, 2022 October 6, 2022 NoComment by Administrator

New resolution on Sri Lanka adopted at United Nations Human Rights Council with 20 votes in favour

Posted in

UN Human Rights Council in Geneva

The new resolution on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ A/HRC/51/5, that was presented at the 51st regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council has been adopted.

Votes In Favor: 20

Votes Against: 07

Abstentions: 20

Sri Lanka has categorically rejected the resolution.

Voted in Favor:

  1. Argentina
  2. Armenia
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Finland
  5. France
  6. Germany
  7. Honduras
  8. Lithuania
  9. Luxembourg
  10. Malawi
  11. Marshall Islands
  12. Mexico
  13. Mentenegro
  14. Netherlands
  15. Paraguay
  16. Poland
  17. Republic Korea
  18. Ukraine
  19. UK of Great Britain & Northern Ireland
  20. United States of America

Votes Against:

  1. Bolivia
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Eritrea
  5. Pakistan
  6. Uzbekistan
  7. Venezuela

Abstentions:

  1. Benin
  2. Brazil
  3. Cameroon
  4. Ivory Coast
  5. Gabon
  6. Gambia
  7. India
  8. Indonesia
  9. Japan
  10. Kazakhstan
  11. Libya
  12. Malaysia
  13. Mauritania
  14. Namibia
  15. Nepal
  16. Qatar
  17. Senegal
  18. Somalia
  19. Sudan
  20. United Arab Emirates
Share on FB
Whatsapp