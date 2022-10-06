New resolution on Sri Lanka adopted at United Nations Human Rights Council with 20 votes in favour

The new resolution on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ A/HRC/51/5, that was presented at the 51st regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council has been adopted.

Votes In Favor: 20

Votes Against: 07

Abstentions: 20

Sri Lanka has categorically rejected the resolution.

Voted in Favor:

Argentina Armenia Czech Republic Finland France Germany Honduras Lithuania Luxembourg Malawi Marshall Islands Mexico Mentenegro Netherlands Paraguay Poland Republic Korea Ukraine UK of Great Britain & Northern Ireland United States of America

Votes Against:

Bolivia China Cuba Eritrea Pakistan Uzbekistan Venezuela

Abstentions:

Benin Brazil Cameroon Ivory Coast Gabon Gambia India Indonesia Japan Kazakhstan Libya Malaysia Mauritania Namibia Nepal Qatar Senegal Somalia Sudan United Arab Emirates