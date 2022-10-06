New resolution on Sri Lanka adopted at United Nations Human Rights Council with 20 votes in favour
Posted in Local News
The new resolution on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ A/HRC/51/5, that was presented at the 51st regular session of the United Nations Human Rights Council has been adopted.
Votes In Favor: 20
Votes Against: 07
Abstentions: 20
Sri Lanka has categorically rejected the resolution.
Voted in Favor:
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Czech Republic
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Honduras
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malawi
- Marshall Islands
- Mexico
- Mentenegro
- Netherlands
- Paraguay
- Poland
- Republic Korea
- Ukraine
- UK of Great Britain & Northern Ireland
- United States of America
Votes Against:
- Bolivia
- China
- Cuba
- Eritrea
- Pakistan
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela
Abstentions:
- Benin
- Brazil
- Cameroon
- Ivory Coast
- Gabon
- Gambia
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Libya
- Malaysia
- Mauritania
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Qatar
- Senegal
- Somalia
- Sudan
- United Arab Emirates
Well, we now know who our real FRIENDS are !!!
Human rights and a UNHRC is a quite malleable thing than can be used by ex-slave masters and traders and smaller countries ride on their tail to provide legitimacy, to exert their control and regime change as they wish.
The UN and its fat-cat public servants are a disgrace to the World.
Look at the destruction being caused in Ukraine. Has the UN been able to halt this destruction being caused by just one person to deal with his own insecurities?
The UNHRC provides an opportunity to its fat-cat public servants for a luxury holiday once in two years.
The Trump leadership quite correctly cut off funding for the UN and its associated agencies.