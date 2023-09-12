New Vice Chancellor of KDU receives greetings from the State Minister of Defence

Posted by Editor on September 12, 2023 - 11:47 am

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor (VC) of General Sir John Kotelawala Defence University (KDU) Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara made his maiden call on the State Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon at the State Ministry of Defence situated in Colombo yesterday (September 11).

Minister Tennakoon warmly received the VC at the Ministry and had a cordial discussion with him. During the meeting, the Minister also extended his compliments to the VC in his new role while expressing his expectation that the KDU would further soar to greater heights.

Following the discussion, Rear Admiral Kumara presented a souvenir to the State Minister to mark the occasion.

Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara assumed duties as the KDU VC on September 01.