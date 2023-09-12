Passenger travelling on roof of train dies after falling in Horape

September 12, 2023 - 9:30 am

A passenger who was on the roof of the Kandy to Colombo train had died after falling off in Horape this morning (September 12), the Railway Control Room said.

Local officials said that the 20-year-old victim had boarded the train from the Ragama train station and had fallen off the train roof after knocking against the roof of the Horape railway station and died on the spot.

Passenger congestion was experienced at many railway stations across the country, due to a strike launched by the Locomotive Engineers.

At least 20 commuter trains scheduled to operate this morning were cancelled this morning due to the strike action launched from midnight yesterday (September 11) by the Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, citing recruitment and retirement issues.

As a result of the trade union action, passengers were seen train surfing due to overcrowding, and many others were left stranded at railway stations.

However, the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) said that it deployed additional buses to multiple railway stations to transport passengers.