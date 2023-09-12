45 trains cancelled in Sri Lanka during the day due to strike

Posted by Editor on September 12, 2023 - 9:10 am

At least 45 scheduled train services in Sri Lanka have been cancelled during the day due to trade union action.

The strike was launched by the Sri Lanka Railways Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union, according to Sri Lanka Railways.

They said the union had launched the strike last night due to the non-payment of incentives to railway employees who have been working in railway yards for several months.