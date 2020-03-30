Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana says the next two weeks will be decisive for Sri Lanka in the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and therefore requested the general public to remain indoors at all times.

DIG Ajith Rohana said until the 10th of April, curfew passes will be given only to those involved in operations related to essential services.

He said other factions will not be allowed to venture out of their residences as a precautionary measure.

DIG Ajith Rohana added that health sector workers, media personnel and others who are involved in essential services will be permitted to use their official identification cards to travel during curfew hours.

He however stressed that even during non-curfew hours, the public should limit their travels.

(Source: News Radio)