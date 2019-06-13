Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs Minister John Amaratunga yesterday urged the industry stakeholders to actively look at introducing activities to spice up the nightlife for tourists, so that more would be keen on visiting the country.

The Indian authorities have complained that there are not enough means of entertainment in the city of Colombo and outstation areas, he said.

“I’ve been telling the Hotels Association that they should start their night clubs. I don’t know why they are not doing it. This is one way of attracting younger Indian tourists to come to Sri Lanka,” the minister pointed out addressing the gathering.

Hotels in Sri Lanka operated nightclubs and bars up until a few years ago and halted operations after the government through a budget proposal imposed a levy of Rs.100,000 for every hour of bar operation.

The levy was imposed as a means to generate revenue for the government.