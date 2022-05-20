Nine Cabinet Ministers sworn in
Posted in Local News
Nine new Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in before Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (May 20).
The newly-appointed ministers are as follows:
- Nimal Siripala de Silva – Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation
- Susil Premajayanth – Minister of Education
- Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health
- Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms
- Harin Fernando – Minister of Tourism and Lands
- Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Plantation Industry
- Manusha Nanayakkara – Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment
- Nalin Fernando – Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security
- Tiran Alles – Minister of Public Security
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who addressed the parliament yesterday, said a decision was taken that the new ministers would not be drawing their ministerial salaries once appointed.
Share on FB
Excellent selection except for Kehelmala Rambukwella.