Nine Cabinet Ministers sworn in

Nine new Cabinet Ministers have been sworn in before Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (May 20).

The newly-appointed ministers are as follows:

  1. Nimal Siripala de Silva – Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation
  2. Susil Premajayanth – Minister of Education
  3. Keheliya Rambukwella – Minister of Health
  4. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe – Minister of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms
  5. Harin Fernando – Minister of Tourism and Lands
  6. Ramesh Pathirana – Minister of Plantation Industry
  7. Manusha Nanayakkara – Minister of Labour and Foreign Employment
  8. Nalin Fernando – Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security
  9. Tiran Alles – Minister of Public Security

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who addressed the parliament yesterday, said a decision was taken that the new ministers would not be drawing their ministerial salaries once appointed.

