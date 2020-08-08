Leader of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Sajith Premadasa says candidates who were defeated at the General Election, will not be granted the opportunity to enter Parliament through the Party’s National List.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo today, Premadasa said discussions are underway pertaining to the party’s National List.

When asked if the faction will respect a statement made in the past with regards to policy, that candidates who were defeated at the General Election will not enter Parliament through the National List, Sajith Premadasa stressed that the SJB’s answer remains the same and assured the faction would stand by its word.

Meanwhile the SJB Leader stated that the Opposition would never support any efforts to do away with the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

Sajith Premadasa stressed a stark compassion must be drawn between an amendment and a new Constitution altogether.

He said the principles of good governance which were introduced through the 19th Amendment must be strengthened, made more efficient, and made more independent without political interference, adding therefore that amendments of this nature were necessary.

However the SJB Leader stressed that the 19th Amendment must be protected from a policy standpoint.

He stressed that the faction will not allow the 19th Amendment to be thrown out.

(Source: News Radio)