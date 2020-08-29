Minister of Justice Ali Sabry says the government is yet to hold talks pertaining to establishing a post of Deputy Prime Minister, through the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking to media after visiting the Chief Prelates of the Malwathu and Asgiri Chapters, the Minister said the Cabinet of Ministers has not directed attention on amending the 13th Amendment to the Constitution.

Minister Sabry said plans for the country’s development are formed through the 19th Amendment, adding they seek to make changes through the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The Minister also revealed that the government is prepared to consider changes during talks for the new Constitution.

The Justice Minister on a separate note said the Chief Prelates held talks on ridding the country of the drug menace and protecting future generations from abuse and underage marriages.

He revealed that a proposal was also made to establish a special Court to hear cases against clergy, as a means of solving them promptly.

The Justice Minister promised to take all suggestions under consideration and provide solutions.

(Source: News Radio)