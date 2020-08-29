The businessman who was involved in clearing the Anawilundawa Wetland Sanctuary in Mundalama, Puttalam was taken into custody, police said.

The 35-year-old arrestee is to be produced before the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court.

Police said the businessman had advised the driver of the backhoe, who was arrested yesterday (28), to clear the land and set up prawn farms.

The backhoe loader used by the suspect was also taken into custody by the police.