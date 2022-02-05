No Entry to public places for those not fully vaccinated from April 30

Sri Lanka’s Health Minister has issued a Gazette Extraordinary to prohibit people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 from entering public places.

People must have proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter public places starting from April 30, 2022.

The gazette noted that “A person shall not enter any public place without having the proof of being fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) unless exempted by the Proper Authority in respect of the whole of Sri Lanka.”

The definitions of ‘public places and fully vaccinated’ will be announced later, the Health Ministry said.

“For the purposes of this regulation “fully vaccinated” means that the relevant person has obtained the required doses of the relevant vaccination as specified by the Director – General of Health Services”, it added.