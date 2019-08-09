The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a separate investigation on Rs 90 million worth of assets of Dr. Shihabdeen Mohamed Shafi of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, CID Director SSP Shani Abeysekara disclosed yesterday.

Speaking to journalists at the CID premises along with Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara yesterday, he said the CID has so far found no information to claim that the doctor had amassed wealth in an illegal manner.

He said the doctor has explained how he had earned money and that he had been duly paying income tax. He said the investigations pertaining to Dr Shafi’s assets were being carried out in coordination with the Central Bank.

He added that the CID investigation on the allegation that Dr Safi was involved in sterilizing women without their consent was also progressing. Police Spokesman Gunasekara however pointed out that the investigations into sterilization allegations could not be completed without conducting medical tests on women who had lodged complaints against the doctor. He said that of the 673 complaints received against the doctor, 143 women had complained of not conceiving a baby. He said written approval of the women is needed to proceed with the medical tests.

The CID Director also said that the CID had reported to the IGP on Kurunegala DIG Kithsiri Jayalath and Kurunegala SP Mahinda Dissanayake for acting against the disciplinary code.

(Source: Daily News – By Disna Mudalige and Maneshka Borham)