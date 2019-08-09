Special HC issues arrest warrant against Arjuna Mahendran
Posted in Local News
The Colombo High Court today issued a warrant for the arrest of former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran who is the first suspect in the bond scam case.
The order was issued by the Special High Court’s Trial-at-Bar consisting Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.
Just a piece of paper, my dear friends,
The Yahapalana’s Lawyers couldn’t even secure conviction of the former President’s Secretary over the alleged theft of LKR 500m.
Reckon they can get Arjuna M arrested?
Toothless bulldogs chasing rabid cats, my dear friends.