Special HC issues arrest warrant against Arjuna Mahendran

The Colombo High Court today issued a warrant for the arrest of former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran who is the first suspect in the bond scam case.

The order was issued by the Special High Court’s Trial-at-Bar consisting Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.