No petrol shipments for Ceylon Petroleum Corporation until July 22 – Sagala Ratnayake

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will not be able to receive a petrol shipment until 22nd July, even if the funds are available with the CPC, said Sagala Ratnayake the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister today (June 29).

Addressing the media, he said only 11,000 MT of diesel, 30,000 MT of furnace oil, 800 MT of jet fuel and 5000 MT of petrol are available at the CPC storages.

He said that 38,000 MT of Diesel will be received between the 11th and 15th of July.

Therefore, the existing diesel stocks will only be available for essential services, until the new shipment reaches the country.

He went on to note that there will be no issue with domestic gas supply, as Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. will procure 100,000 MT of gas for the next four months and shipments of 33,000 MT will arrive on the 6th, 10th, 16th, 19th, 21st, and 31st of July.

Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. will be purchasing LP Gas with the Assistance of the World Bank and the purchasing agreement will be signed on Wednesday (June 29) or Thursday (June 30).