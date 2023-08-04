No price revision today in Litro domestic LP gas – Chairman

Posted by Editor on August 4, 2023 - 12:28 pm

Prices of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders will not be increased today (August 04) despite the price hike in the world market, the chairman of Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris said.

However, Litro Gas Lanka yesterday (August 03) announced that a price revision of Litro domestic LP gas cylinders will take place on August 04 based on the pricing formula.